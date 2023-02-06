Mina (MINA) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Mina has a market cap of $626.62 million and approximately $90.58 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 829,679,200 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 828,556,806.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.8169589 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $59,114,767.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

