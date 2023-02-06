Mirror Protocol Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and $11.46 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00426743 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.77 or 0.29107202 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00428086 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

