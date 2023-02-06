Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $242,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Masimo by 19,378.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,471 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth $34,358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Masimo by 88.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 229,651 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $168.58. 9,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $237.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Articles

