Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

