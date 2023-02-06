Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.57 on Monday, hitting $272.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,119. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $342.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

