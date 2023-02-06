Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,030 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,104 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.17. 1,177,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,344,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

