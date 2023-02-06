MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Sells $103,968.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Robin A. Frew sold 288,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $103,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,391,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.81 million, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.91. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

