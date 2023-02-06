Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $19.15 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 2.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of XYL opened at $105.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

