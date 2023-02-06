Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for 4.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Entegris worth $29,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

