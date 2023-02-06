Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. CSW Industrials comprises 1.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.52% of CSW Industrials worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 278.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $141.28 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.45.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

