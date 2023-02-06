Morgan Stanley Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $118.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Shares of PM stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 273,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

