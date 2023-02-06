Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. Motorcar Parts of America has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.31). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.50 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $15.76 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $306.06 million, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 42.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 46.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

