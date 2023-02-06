MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at CIBC

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTYFF. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTYFF remained flat at $52.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

