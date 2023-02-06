Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on MWA. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 524,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 602,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,429,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

