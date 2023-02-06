MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 57 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 259.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,386,000 after acquiring an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,455.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,974.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

