MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in onsemi were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Shares of ON opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

