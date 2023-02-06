MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 3.7 %

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

VRSK opened at $180.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

