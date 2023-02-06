MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $10.41 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000. Waste Management comprises 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after buying an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day moving average of $162.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

