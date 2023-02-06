MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

