MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 10,130 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of iRobot worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in iRobot by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $43.23 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($3.24). iRobot had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $278.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About iRobot

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.