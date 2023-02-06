MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $5.30 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000. Sysco makes up 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,509,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.