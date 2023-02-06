MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 6.9%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 299,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,373,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.45 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 171.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

