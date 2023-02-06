Nano (XNO) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Nano has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $115.42 million and $2.01 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,007.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00420648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00099878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00724198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00585153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00192657 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

