National Bank Financial Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target to C$53.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. TD Securities cut their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.38.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. TC Energy has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

