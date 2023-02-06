Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.72 million and $1,035.34 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00226507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00101761 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00058190 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00063471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,436,733 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

