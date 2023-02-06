Navcoin Price Tops $0.0598 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $1,825.94 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00229380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00100154 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00061480 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00063383 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000422 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,443,155 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.