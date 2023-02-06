Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 10,284 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 102.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $54.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 55.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.