Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $105.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

