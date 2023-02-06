Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Clearfield worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clearfield by 11.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $62.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

