Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

