Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 648.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 904,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 783,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Shares of EQNR opened at $28.79 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

