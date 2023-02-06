Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 594 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,584,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 594.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 57,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 814.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Toyota Motor stock opened at $144.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $203.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor Profile

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

