Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

