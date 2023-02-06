Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of MRO opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

