Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after acquiring an additional 475,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $96.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

