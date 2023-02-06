Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

KMI opened at $18.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.