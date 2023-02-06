Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 2.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,943,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $301,278,000 after acquiring an additional 378,744 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $243,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

