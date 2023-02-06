NEAR Protocol Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00010370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $112.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00088294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00063063 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00024384 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 234.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,238,650 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 854,238,650 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3681981 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $141,675,638.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

