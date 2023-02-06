Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $147.12 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,838.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00421777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00098923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00725536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00583865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00189886 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,073,817,472 coins and its circulating supply is 39,560,498,353 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.