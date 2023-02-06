Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 27.0% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NBXG opened at 10.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.97. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.70 and a 12 month high of 15.82.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.