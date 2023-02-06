Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down to $110.03

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.03, but opened at $104.28. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $107.90, with a volume of 108,716 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.97.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,923. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

