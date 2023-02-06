New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned about 0.06% of New Relic worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEWR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,940 shares of company stock worth $35,264,771. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

