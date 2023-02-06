New Relic (NEWR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect New Relic to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEWR opened at $64.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,940 shares of company stock worth $35,264,771. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 561,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in New Relic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

