NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) PT Raised to $19.00

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Price Performance

NewtekOne stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $477.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). NewtekOne had a net margin of 89.36% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 123.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 137.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewtekOne

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.