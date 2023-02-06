NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after buying an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,597. The company has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

