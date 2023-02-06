Nexum Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $30,649.81 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

