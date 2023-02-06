Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Up 2.9%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $453.74 and last traded at $453.32. 116,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,385,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $503.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.07.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

