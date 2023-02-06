NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NRXP stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $84.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Javitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,899,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,899,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Javitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,899,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,899,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 33,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $34,668.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,656,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,812.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 426,307 shares of company stock valued at $441,204 and have sold 495,948 shares valued at $504,956. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. State Street Corp raised its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.