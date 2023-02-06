Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Alexandra Gartmann Buys 8,450 Shares

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Rating) insider Alexandra Gartmann purchased 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.93 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,108.50 ($35,287.68).
Nufarm Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Nufarm Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Nufarm’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nufarm’s payout ratio is 42.86%.
Nufarm Company Profile
Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.
