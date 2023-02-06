Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of Hyve Group stock traded down GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 69.34 ($0.86). 77,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.86 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.80 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hyve Group Plc engages in in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates through Ed Tech and Natural Resources; Retail, Manufacturing, and Engineering; and RetailTech and FinTech segments. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Central Asia, Easter and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally.

